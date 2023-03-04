RACINE — Joe Kneiszel will be honored as the 2022 Democrat of the Year when the Democratic Party of Racine County holds its annual awards banquet Sunday, March 19, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Sarah Rodriguez will be the guest speaker.

The Democrat of the Year Award recognizes a person who has supported democratic principles, promoted the Democratic Party of Racine County (DPRC) to the community and beyond, supported Democratic candidates for elected positions and participated in related political events in a positive way. This member should demonstrate they live by the principles of our organization.

Pastor Ernest Ni'A is the recipient of the Spirit of Democracy Award. It honors a person who has worked to further democratic principles such as equality, justice, peace, quality education, affordable health care, environmental protection, or labor equity by his/her efforts in the community, state and/or nation. This person need not be a member of the Democratic Party of Racine County, but they should demonstrate their commitment to its democratic principles.

The public is invited. A social hour begins at 4 p.m. and dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Tickets cost $60 and are available at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2023awardsbanquet. People can also mail a check payable to DPRC to P.O. Box 081825 Racine, WI, 53408.