Democratic Party of Racine County announces awards winners

RACINE — The Democrat of the Year Award will be awarded to Joel Jacobsen when the Democratic Party of Racine County (DPRC) hold its annual awards banquet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. The public is invited.

This award recognizes the person who has supported democratic principles, promoted the DPRC to the community and beyond, supported Democratic candidates for elected positions, participated in related political events in a positive way and who lives by the principles of the organization.

Jacobsen is known among the membership of the DPRC as someone whose is relentless in his activism for promoting the progressive values of the Democratic Party. His courage in calling out politicians and government policies that fail to address, or actively go against, the needs and interests of working class and underserved citizens is unmatched. But Jacobsen has done much more than just talk the talk. He has put tremendous energy, as well as his own resources, into pursuit of elected office.

The Spirit of Democracy awardee is Connie Cobb Madsen. This award honors a person who has worked to further democratic principles by his/her efforts in the community, state and/or nation.