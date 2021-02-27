Democratic Party of Racine County announces awards winners

RACINE — The Democrat of the Year Award will be awarded to Joel Jacobsen when the Democratic Party of Racine County (DPRC) hold its annual awards banquet at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. The public is invited.
This award recognizes the person who has supported democratic principles, promoted the DPRC to the community and beyond, supported Democratic candidates for elected positions, participated in related political events in a positive way and who lives by the principles of the organization.
Jacobsen is known among the membership of the DPRC as someone whose is relentless in his activism for promoting the progressive values of the Democratic Party. His courage in calling out politicians and government policies that fail to address, or actively go against, the needs and interests of working class and underserved citizens is unmatched. But Jacobsen has done much more than just talk the talk. He has put tremendous energy, as well as his own resources, into pursuit of elected office.
The Spirit of Democracy awardee is Connie Cobb Madsen. This award honors a person who has worked to further democratic principles by his/her efforts in the community, state and/or nation.
Madsen’s work life has been her contribution to society, from Racine city and county to Alabama, and back to Racine. She has won various awards, from the NAACP to the YWCA Women of Distinction, to an award from her sorority. She has run for public office twice.
Madsen has been active in various aspects of Racine, serving as an officer of the NAACP; and being involved with DPRC, Leadership Racine, the American Association of University Women and the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.
The banquet guest will feature Ann Jacobs, Wisconsin Elections Commission chair. She is the founder of Jacobs Injury Law. In recognition of her work on behalf of her clients, Jacobs has been honored as one of the Top 50 Lawyers in Wisconsin from 2011 through 2020, and one of the top 25 Women Lawyers in Wisconsin by Superlawyers every year from 2005 to 2020. She was appointed to the Wisconsin Elections Commission in 2016. Jacobs served as vice chair from 2016-2018, and she was selected as chair in 2020 for a two-year term.
Tickets to attend the banquet cost $25 are available at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/2021awardsbanquet. Or mail a check payable to the DPRC to P.O. Box 081825 Racine, WI, 53408.