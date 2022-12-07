 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEAR SANTA

Dear Santa: North Pole Express letterbox arrives in Racine

RACINE — Been good all year? Santa wants to hear from you!

Letters to Santa

The red North Pole Express Delivery mailbox will be located outside of Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave. from Monday, Nov. 28 until Dec. 20

The North Pole Express is making sure children can get their list to Santa on time this year.

The red North Pole Express Delivery mailbox is set up and will be located outside of City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., until Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Kids of all ages are welcome to take part in the magic. They should include their name and address, and an elf will be sure to respond.

This time of year can be very expensive if you don’t plan your finances, so here are four ways to save money this holiday season.

Nationwide, visits with Santa Claus are beginning to look like their pre-pandemic normal again. Page B4

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

