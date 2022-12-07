Dear Santa: North Pole Express letterbox arrives in Racine

RACINE — Been good all year? Santa wants to hear from you!

The North Pole Express is making sure children can get their list to Santa on time this year.

The red North Pole Express Delivery mailbox is set up and will be located outside of City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., until Tuesday, Dec. 22.

Kids of all ages are welcome to take part in the magic. They should include their name and address, and an elf will be sure to respond.