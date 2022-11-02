Deadline to register for Burlington Christmas Parade is Nov. 22

BURLINGTON — "Christmas Joys & Favorite Toys" is the theme of the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce's 40th annual Christmas Parade at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

The Christmas tree lighting in Wehmhoff Square Park will follow the parade. Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty will be on hand for the tree lighting.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the chalet following the parade to meet children. Also in the park will be carolers, hot chocolate, cookies and music for all to enjoy.

To participate in the parade, download a registration form at bit.ly/3Nzkk8P. The deadline is Nov. 22. For more information, call 262-763-6044.