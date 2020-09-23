Daily prayer and reflection is topic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Few national elections have had as much at stake as the upcoming November 2020 election. As people of many faiths, we know that our nation stands in crisis, divided in seemingly endless ways, and at a significant crossroad. WISDOM invites the public to join its statewide network, and others across the nation, in the Gamaliel Religious Leaders' Causus' 40 Days of Prayer and Reflection leading up to the election.

A common prayer and a reflection from a different faith perspective will be shared daily through Nov. 3. People who sign up will receive the daily prayer and reflection by email each morning. Ideas for reflection include:

Pray and reflect in silence as part of your morning routine

Invite a few friends to join you in prayer via Zoom at the same time each day

Read the prayer and reflection aloud before dinner and discuss with your family

Share the prayer and reflections in your faith community/congregation newsletter or on social media

People can join the Gamaliel Network via Zoom. They will hear testimonies from leaders across the Gamaliel Network who describe what is at stake for them in this election. Participants will reflect and pray together, and will be invited to commit to faithfully praying and reflecting daily throughout the 40-day season. Register for the gathering to get a link to join the Zoom meeting by going to gamaliel.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0