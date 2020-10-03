Czerniak receives Frank Lamping Community Service Award

“I am very humbled to receive this award,” said Czerniak. “Frank meant a lot to me and to be named the second recipient of an award named after him is such an honor. I love this community. Union Grove gave me my first teaching job, it led me to my wife, and I also raised a family here. It’s a great place to live and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to give back to the place that has given me so much.”

For 42 years, Czerniak volunteered as a firefighter and EMT for the Union Grove Yorkville Fire and Rescue, and for 17 of those years was the chief. From 1980 until January 2020, Czerniak was an instructor at Gateway Technical College for the basic emergency medical technician classes. He also currently serves as the chief deputy medical examiner for Racine County.

“It’s hard to imagine all of the community members that Tom has influenced over time,” said community member Amy Murdoch. “I chose to send in a nomination for Tom because he has committed so much of his time towards serving our community and he takes a genuine interest in helping others. He truly is one of a kind.”

