Czerniak receives Frank Lamping Community Service Award

UNION GROVE — Tom Czerniak has been named the 2020 Frank Lamping Community Service Award recipient from Community State Bank.
The award, inspired by Union Grove native Frank Lamping, was created to acknowledge and celebrate a community member who exemplifies positivity, selflessness, leadership and inspires others to give back to the community.
A nominating committee assembled by Community State Bank selected Czerniak, the former chief of the Union Grove Yorkville Fire and Rescue and retired Union Grove High School teacher, for the award.
“Tom has been a key leader in our community for over 50 years and has dedicated his life to community service,” said David Moyer, CSB senior vice president. “Much like Frank, Tom is a great example of how to inspire others and give back to the community. The nominating committee saw him as an excellent choice, and we couldn’t be happier to present him the award.”
As the award recipient, Czerniak has been gifted $1,000 by Community State Bank to donate to a local nonprofit or service organization of his choice. Community State Bank hosted an outdoor award celebration for Czerniak on Sept. 24 at the Union Grove office, 1500 Main St.
Czerniak and his wife Peggy have resided in Union Grove for nearly 50 years. Czerniak served as the biology and advance biology instructor at Union Grove High School for over 34 years. He also dedicated his time towards serving as a track coach, science department chairman, ski club advisor, senior class trip advisor and the “Voice of the Broncos” varsity football games.
“I am very humbled to receive this award,” said Czerniak. “Frank meant a lot to me and to be named the second recipient of an award named after him is such an honor. I love this community. Union Grove gave me my first teaching job, it led me to my wife, and I also raised a family here. It’s a great place to live and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to give back to the place that has given me so much.”
For 42 years, Czerniak volunteered as a firefighter and EMT for the Union Grove Yorkville Fire and Rescue, and for 17 of those years was the chief. From 1980 until January 2020, Czerniak was an instructor at Gateway Technical College for the basic emergency medical technician classes. He also currently serves as the chief deputy medical examiner for Racine County.
“It’s hard to imagine all of the community members that Tom has influenced over time,” said community member Amy Murdoch. “I chose to send in a nomination for Tom because he has committed so much of his time towards serving our community and he takes a genuine interest in helping others. He truly is one of a kind.”
