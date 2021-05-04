 Skip to main content
Culvers employees raise funds for Faith Hope & Love
STURTEVANT — Culvers employees revealed the final totals for their Faith Hope & Love — Duffels for Kids fundraising event during the month of March. With an original set goal of raising $2,500, Culvers revealed they raised $3,029 during the event.

A check will be presented to Heather Lojeski, executive director of Faith Hope & Love, at 10 a.m. May 8 at the Culvers in Sturtevant.

Culvers has been a sponsor of Faith Hope & Love since 2017. The funds raised will support the Duffels for Kids program that provides emergency duffel bags filled with personal care and comfort items for children displaced from their home due to abuse, neglect or a tragedy. These bags are given to first responders, foster care, schools, hospitals, homeless and domestic abuse shelters.

“Culvers is a strong supporter of Faith Hope & Love and their mission," said Lojeski. "We are extremely grateful to each of their employees for their generosity and commitment to making a difference in our community.”

For more information about Faith Hope & Love or to find out how to get involved, call 262-902-0556 or visit fhlforkids.org.

