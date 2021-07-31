CSB hosting food truck and ski show event

BURLINGTON — Community State Bank and Browns Lake Aquaducks will host Dinner on the Dock, a food truck and water ski show event open to the public from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at Fischer Park, 30526 Durand Ave., during the Browns Lake Aquaducks Ski Show.

CSB and the Aquaducks hope to recapture the excitement of the 2019 event which saw over 600 guests.

The event will have food available from some of Wisconsin’s most popular food trucks and local artisans: All About Tacos, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Trampers Oak Fire Oven, Pine Acres Popcorn, Kravings Ice Cream Shop and Low Daily. Beer, wine and other non-alcoholic beverages will be sold.

The Aquaducks will also perform two ski shows. The first, a junior show, will begin at 5 p.m. The main show will begin at 6:30 p.m.

“We’ve been Burlington’s ski team for over 40 years,” said Emily Pavlich, vice president of the Browns Lake Aquaducks. “The team is made up of local community members and are self supported through fundraising and generous donations from many local businesses and guests. Dinner on the Dock gives us another opportunity to partner with a local business, and allows us to offer a more expansive event that showcases the talent of our team.”

There is no parking or admission fees.

