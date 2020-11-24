CSB donates meals to campaign, food distribution Nov. 26

UNION GROVE — Community State Bank (CSB) and its employees recently donated 76 meals towards the Love Inc. and Rotary Club of Burlington Thanksgiving Meal campaign.

The campaign is held annually and provides meals to local families in need. The 76 meals provided by Community State Bank were also matched by the Rotary Club of Burlington for a grand total of 152 meals.

“It’s unfortunate that so many families are in need during this time, but it’s the reality and we want to help,” said CSB President and CEO, Scott Huedepohl. “We sent an email to staff explaining the campaign and let them know that CSB would match any donations made by CSB team members. In less than 24 hours we had multiple employees step forward to contribute.”

Love Inc. and Rotary Club of Burlington have hosted the campaign for more than 20 years. Each year the campaign provides meals for more than 300 families, however this year the need has increased due to COVID-19 challenges.

“2020 has set some new challenges and the demand from our community will be greater,” said Ronald Kolman, Rotary Club of Burlington president. “Taking this opportunity to support a community organization, as well as families who are having tough time, encourages and allows members of Rotary to give back.”