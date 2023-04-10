SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning will present the lecture, “Crimes Particularly Affecting the Elderly,” at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, via Zoom.

Adventures in Life Long Learning is an active senior group with a wide variety of education-oriented activities through the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost. For the program Zoom link and to learn more, go to uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.