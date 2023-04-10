SOMERS — Adventures in Lifelong Learning will present the lecture, “Crimes Particularly Affecting the Elderly,” at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, via Zoom.
Deputy Casey Rude of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department will discuss subjects including current trends in fraud against the elderly.
Adventures in Life Long Learning is an active senior group with a wide variety of education-oriented activities through the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. An annual membership fee of $50 includes access to lectures, focus groups, classes and day trips at a cost. For the program Zoom link and to learn more, go to uwp.edu/ALL or call 262-595-2793.