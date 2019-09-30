{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Vendors and crafters are wanted for the 13th annual Craft & Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at United Lutheran Church, 3825 Erie St.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

People interested in participating are asked to contact Betty Krekling via email at bettykrekling@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments