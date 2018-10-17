MOUNT PLEASANT — Craftsmen and vendors are being accepted for EverGreen Academy's annual Craft and Vendor Fair to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at EverGreen's new elementary building, 3351 Chicory Road.
To become a vendor, contact Becky Spanke via email at becky.spanke@evergreen.k12.wi.us. Applications are due with payment by Oct. 31.
