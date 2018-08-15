Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Crafters, vendors and upcyclers are invited to rent a booth for the annual Racine Christian School Craft/Vendor Fair to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the school, 912 Virginia St.

To reserve a space an obtain a registration form, call the school at 262-634-0961 or email schooloffice@racinechristianschool.com.

The fair is open to the public with no admission fee.

