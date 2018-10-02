RACINE — United Lutheran Church is seeking crafters and vendors for a Vendor & Craft Fair to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Ministries of North Pointe, 3825 Erie St. People should call 262-456-1447 for booth reservations and prices.

