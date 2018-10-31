Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Friends of the Library lobby sale at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., will feature a special display of holiday craft and cookbooks in November.

In addition to this display, there is always a selection of fiction, nonfiction and audiovisual materials for all ages. Many are in like-new condition making them suitable for holiday gift-giving. Gift certificates in $5 denominations are also available at the Circulation Desk.

Children's books cost 50 cents. Adult hardcovers cost $1 and paperbacks are 50 cents. DVDS are $2, compact discs are $1 and audio books are specially priced. Like-new books (see the shelf labelled "new books") are specially priced at $5 or less.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library, the proceeds from the sales support the services and programs of the library. The lobby sale is open during regular library hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments