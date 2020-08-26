COVID-19 relief fund accepting donations through Aug. 31

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — United Way of Racine County and the Racine Community Foundation’s Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund will close Monday, Aug. 31. United Way of Racine County will transition its COVID-19 relief efforts from emergency support to a fund focused on long-term sustainability.

Until that date, the Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund will continue to accept donations. It will remain open to grant applications until all remaining funding — currently about $24,000 — is expended. Funded partners of United Way of Racine County and the Racine Community Foundation are welcome to apply for grants of $1,000 to $5,000. Previously funded applicants are invited to submit a second request.

The Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund was established to provide flexible financial resources to nonprofit organizations that have had their ability to help the community restricted by COVID-19. Proceeds benefit organizations throughout the community.

“The nonprofits we work with are mighty,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County, “but the pandemic has pushed us all in terms of the speed and breadth of response required. I’m grateful to have had the Racine Community Foundation’s partnership in orchestrating a support system that could stabilize nonprofits during such a critical time.”