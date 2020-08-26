COVID-19 relief fund accepting donations through Aug. 31

RACINE — United Way of Racine County and the Racine Community Foundation’s Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund will close Monday, Aug. 31. United Way of Racine County will transition its COVID-19 relief efforts from emergency support to a fund focused on long-term sustainability.
Until that date, the Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund will continue to accept donations. It will remain open to grant applications until all remaining funding — currently about $24,000 — is expended. Funded partners of United Way of Racine County and the Racine Community Foundation are welcome to apply for grants of $1,000 to $5,000. Previously funded applicants are invited to submit a second request.
The Racine County COVID-19 Relief Fund was established to provide flexible financial resources to nonprofit organizations that have had their ability to help the community restricted by COVID-19. Proceeds benefit organizations throughout the community.
“The nonprofits we work with are mighty,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County, “but the pandemic has pushed us all in terms of the speed and breadth of response required. I’m grateful to have had the Racine Community Foundation’s partnership in orchestrating a support system that could stabilize nonprofits during such a critical time.”
As of Aug. 20, 24 organizations throughout the community have received more than $120,000 in grants through the fund. Organizations are using funds to maintain staffing, obtain emergency cleaning and supplies, provide emotional support and supply boxes to clients, digitalize their services and more.
“The pandemic brought to light the importance of the programs and services that our local nonprofits provide," said Liz Powell, president and CEO of the Racine Community Foundation. "The Foundation and United Way were really pleased to be able to support their work when it’s so critically needed.”
“These funds went a long way to alleviating the fear and uncertainty in individuals who are already in the most dire of circumstances,” said Pamala Handrow, executive director of the Women’s Resource Center of Racine, which received a grant for $5,000. “Having these resources available made it easier to urge people to leave dangerous or potentially dangerous situations.”
United Way will continue to facilitate supply donations to partners after the transition of the relief fund. To donate or apply for funding, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/Community-Cares.
