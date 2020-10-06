County offering tree seedlings

Dear Mr. Dad: Almost exactly a year ago, my husband and I sent our last child off to college. We were thrilled. Our house is paid off, and we'd just started thinking about selling it and traveling around the country and the world. Then COVID hit, and everything changed. Our youngest's college closed, and she had to come home. Then our oldest lost his job, and now he's back in his old room, too. Of course, we want to be supportive of our kids, but we're starting to feel a little resentful that we've had to give up our plans. What can we do?