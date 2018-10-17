RACINE — The Racine Senior Center at Ministries of North Pointe, 3825 Erie St., will hold a Halloween Costume Party and luncheon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25.
The noon luncheon will be catered by Infusino's and include frightening fried chicken, monster mashed potatoes ghost gravy, creepy California vegetables, really scary rolls with bat butter and deadly dessert.
There is a $5 suggested donation for the meal. Call Carol Gallagher, director, at 262-681-6495 for meal reservations.
Established in 1969, the Racine Senior Center offers weekly gatherings that include friendship, social contacts, health, games, lectures and a meal.
