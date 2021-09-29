Cornhole Tournament benefits Wreaths Across America

UNION GROVE — A Cornhole Tournament is scheduled to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at TinCan Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave.
The tournament will be split into two divisions. The A-division is for experienced/competitive players. The B-division is for those who want to play for fun or just improve their cornhole skills and make some money.
Entry fee is $25 each or $50 per team. Call 262-930-9846 to sign up. Wisconsin Baggers will be running a Money Bags raffle and local organizers will offer a 50/50 raffle and bake sale.
Proceeds of the tournament will fund wreaths in December for more than 20,000 graves at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery as part of the Wreaths Across America Campaign. Each December there are wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 2,100 locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. The Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Union Grove is one of those locations and provides a final resting place for eligible veterans, spouses and dependents. A volunteer will place the wreath and then “say their name” to ensure that the legacy of duty, service and sacrifice of that veteran is never forgotten.
The cost is $15 for one wreath, $30 for two wreaths, $75 for five wreaths or $150 for 10 wreaths. Make checks payable to Wreaths Across America and write Group Number: WI 0044 in the memo line. Mail check to Wreaths for Union Grove Fundraising Coordinator Mary-Ellen Crandall at her home address: N16 W26547 Wild Oats Drive, Unit B, Pewaukee, WI 53072. E-mail address is dabs1951@yahoo.com. Sponsorship checks can be submitted until Nov. 1.