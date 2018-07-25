UNION GROVE — The History Seekers of the Union Grove Area will open the cornerstone of the 100-year-old Racine-Kenosha Joint Joint Training School for Teachers, later known as the Racine-Kenosha Teacher's College, at highways 11 and 45 on Sept. 8.
The committee is searching for descendants of those who established the school, were part of the planning and construction, and early board members of this school in 1918 and its early years. Racine and Kenosha county boards, educators and many area citizens took part.
These descendants, dignitaries and the public are invited to the historic cornerstone opening ceremony at 3:30 p.m.
The committee is searching for descendants of these people: J.J. Barrows, W.J. Callender, R.L. Cundy, Rev. H.P. Fruhling, M.H. Herzog, Edith McEachron, Mr. Overson, P. Walter Petersen, Judge C.E. Randall, Blanche E. Roberts, F.O. Rowbottom, Prof. A. J. Ruzicka, Emil Ruziicka, Thomas S. Scott, Arthur J. Smith, William S. Storms, Isabelle Swantz, George W. Waller, Richard A. Dowse, the architect: A. Arthur Guilbert, and the contractors: Andrew C. Kappel and the construction company Bongard & Christensen.
“The citizens of 1918 who laid the cornerstone also put items inside, meant to be found by future generations," said Marge Martin, heading the Cornerstone Committee and History Seekers. "Honoring that tradition, we will be opening the cornerstone and the sealed copper box, a look into our history.”
In preparing for this historic event, the historians of History Seekers also welcome first-person stories about the building, the school, Storms Hall dormitory, students, photographs, booklets and memorabilia that will become part of the archives and display. Donations are also welcome to help defer the costs of this historic event.
This historic building now houses the Village of Union Grove, Village of Yorkville and the Union Grove Chamber of Commerce. History Seekers of the Union Grove Area is an organization of interested people, open to the public; seeking to preserve, study, remember and honor local history.
Contact Marge Martin at 262-994-3344 or email margemartin@hughes.net.
The History Seekers of Union Grove Facebook page will have more information and updates.
