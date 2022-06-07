Cops n' Kids students to graduate from program

These children ages 2 to 4 have been meeting four days a week since September to build their reading and social skills under the supervision of Julia Witherspoon, Cops ‘n Kids executive director. Its focus is learning kindergarten preparedness like colors, shapes, numbers, vowels and writing their name. Their reading was shaped through storytime, plus free books for them to take home and start their own library. Also core to CNK’s mission, the students will meet Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson and other officers from the Racine Police Department.