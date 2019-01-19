RACINE — Cops ‘N Kids will hold its 16th annual Holiday Book Giveaway from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
Children are invited to come and personally select their favorite books. They must be accompanied by a parent. People are asked to bring their own recyclable heavy duty bags, canvas bag or backpack. Some plastic bags will be available courtesy of Image Management.
Julia Witherspoon, founder and executive director, is scheduled to be in attendance along with Leroy Butler III, Green Bay Packer Hall of Famer and inventor of the Lambeau leap. Butler will sign books the children choose. Also scheduled to attend are Racine Police Chief Art Howell, law enforcement officers from southeast Wisconsin, and members of the the Racine and South Shore fire departments.
Free gift wrapping of books will be available by members of the Junior League of Racine with assistance from Mayor Cory Mason.
Children will be able to visit with Santa Claus and have their pictures with him.
