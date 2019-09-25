{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Zoo announced it will offer the Andis Foundation's Conservation Nation program for a second year. The program runs from 6 to 8 p.m. every other week on Mondays in the Kiwanis Educational Center at the zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Families are invited to join Racine Zoo staff for animal encounters, crafts and games. Each session of Conservation Nation will focus on a different habitat found in Racine. At each class a guest speaker will help connect families to work being done in that area and families will be challenged to take action on their own, earning points redeemable for prizes, such as behind the scenes encounters at the Racine Zoo.

“We are so excited for Conservation Nation to return this fall,” said Aszya Summers, conservation education manager at the Racine Zoo and the program’s director. “It was fantastic to get to know all of our families last year. Watching each of them make time as a family to not just attend our programs, but go out and explore ecosystems together was wonderful. By empowering families to conserve together, we are able to build long lasting habits to protect wildlife and wild places.”

To make a reservation, email education@racinezoo.org. For more information, go to racinezoo.org/content/conservation-nation-8.

