The Caledonia Conservancy was one of 20 organizations serving children that were randomly selected to receive $25,000, as part of the Dec. 15 Potawatomi Hotel and Casino’s Heart of Canal Street annual charity event and drawing. The application from the conservancy focused on the School-to-Nature program that offers guided hikes for fourth-grade classes at Trout Ponds Prairie in fall and for sixth-grade classes at Tabor Woods in spring. Volunteers present multi-sensory ecology and biology lessons from the woods, ponds, prairie and river biomes. Shown with the award are Sandy DeWalt, left, member of School to Nature Committee, and Jill Baranowski, School-to-Nature Committee chairperson. Funds from this award will be used to continue to support future school field trips and to continue to maintain and improve the trail system and the natural environment offered. Go to caledoniaconservancy.org for more information.
CONSERVANCY AWARD
