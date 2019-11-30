Connecting university resources with local communities

In Fall 2019, Extension worked with a range of government partners, nonprofit organizations and employers to host the Southeast Wisconsin Re-entry Employer Expo. This event highlighted the work of 25 post-prison reentry agencies that can provide access to work-ready talent pipelines.
For employers who are struggling to find workers in a tight labor market, the expo was an opportunity to learn about available re-entry service programs that can help match employers with people ready to work. Visit the Extension web site to access the Re-Entry Resource Directory and Re-Entry Mythbusters; and catch a video with perspectives from employers about strategies that “work.” Visit https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/community-development/workforce-development/southeast-wisconsin-re-entry-employment-expo.
Farm Transition Program
Extension is hosting a farm transition program Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Walworth County Government Center in Elkhorn. The program will address estate planning, retirement planning, long-term care insurance, tax considerations for farm transitions and more. Contact Leigh Presley at 262-857-1948 or leigh.presley@wisc.edu for more information. Registration information will be posted at kenosha.extension.wisc.edu.
Private Pesticide Applicator Training
Private pesticide applicator training and test sessions will be held Feb. 6 at the Walworth County Government Center in Elkhorn and Feb. 12 at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol. These sessions are for pesticide applicators who purchase or apply Restricted Use Pesticides (RUPs) on property they or their employer own or operate. Upon successful completion of the course, applicators will receive a license good for five years. Registration is required. More information is available at kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/agriculture/pesticide-applicator-training.
Farm Fresh Atlas
Local farmers, farmers markets and businesses can add a listing in the 2020 Farm Fresh Atlas of Southeastern Wisconsin. The Farm Fresh Atlas is a regional guide to local food, farms and farmers markets. Over 30,000 copies of the Atlas are distributed annually throughout the area. Even more consumers are reached through a statewide website, farmfreshatlas.org. The Atlas is now accepting applications for the 2020 issue. Visit farmfreshatlas.org/sign-up or email farmfreshsewi@gmail.com for more information.
Workshop
The Early Learning Series will present the workshop, “Bottom Up/Inside Out: Understanding and Using a Sensory Approach.” See, smell, taste, touch, hear and movement — senses play an important role in processing the world around us. Learn how early care and education providers can help maintain a child’s sensory engine through co-regulation and hands-on techniques in the classroom. The workshop will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Ives Grove Auditorium in Yorkville. The cost is $15 for those requiring Registry Credit or certificate. See the flyer on the Extension Racine County website for more information.
Directories
The 2019 Racine County Family Resource Directory and its companion brochure, “Quick List: Resources for Families” are now available. The directory focuses on community resources for families with children under age 18. Topics include abuse and neglect, child care, youth programs, mental health, crisis intervention, disability services, education, employment assistance, financial resources, food and nutrition, health, housing, legal, military and veterans, parenting, transportation and utility assistance. Both publications are available online at Extension Racine County’s web site.
For information on all Extension Racine County programing, visit https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call the office at 262-767-2929.