Connecting university resources with local communities

The Early Learning Series will present the workshop, “Bottom Up/Inside Out: Understanding and Using a Sensory Approach.” See, smell, taste, touch, hear and movement — senses play an important role in processing the world around us. Learn how early care and education providers can help maintain a child’s sensory engine through co-regulation and hands-on techniques in the classroom. The workshop will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Ives Grove Auditorium in Yorkville. The cost is $15 for those requiring Registry Credit or certificate. See the flyer on the Extension Racine County website for more information.