RACINE — The 11th annual Help & Hope Conference on Substance Use Disorders is scheduled to take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, at Gateway Technical College Conference Center, 1001 Main St.
Featured topics will include reducing stigma, emerging drug trends, affected families and the dangers of vaping.
Tickets cost $99 for early registration through Aug. 9. Tickets will increase to $119. The cost for students is $49. There will be a reduced rate for multiple registrations. For more information or to register, go to www.gtc.edu/help-hope.
The conference will be hosted by Gateway and Hope Council on AODA — Community Impact Programs Inc.
