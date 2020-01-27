Concordia celebrates National Lutheran Schools Week

STURTEVANT — Concordia Lutheran is celebrating National Lutheran Schools Week through Friday by incorporating a variety of activities and events which emphasize the theme, “Joyfully Lutheran," based on 1 Thessalonians 5, especially verses 16 - 18.
As in the past, the students have been invited to dress in a “Show Your Spirit” theme for each day.
On Sunday, a special worship service was held at Faith Lutheran Church, 8500 Durand Ave. During the service, the preschool through 8th grade children lifted their voices together in the anthems, “Lord, I Lift Your Name on High.”
On Monday, Concordia students gathered with the other area Lutheran schools for a special chapel service and assembly at Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave., to celebrate the blessing of the ministry shared by the schools.
During the gathering, a drone science assembly was presented to students ranging from first through 12th grades. Students were also invited to show their individual school pride on this day by going over the top with their school colors or spirit wear for “Extreme School Colors Day.”
Tuesday
Today students were reminded that r schools are a place of Thanksgiving each and every day. The fun-filled spirit activity chosen for the day is “Crazy Day.” Students and staff were encouraged to come to school dressed in their craziest clothing and/or hairstyles for an entertaining and exciting day of learning.
Wednesday
On Wednesday, morning students are encouraged to invite special people in their lives (grandparents, other relatives, etc.) to come to share “Kringle with the Kids.” Breakfast for students, staff, and their special guests will begin at 8:10 a.m., and is followed by an all-school chapel service at 9 a.m. The students are encouraged to invite family and special friends to attend this service with them. On this day students are reminded that God sent Jesus to be our peacemaker. Students are encouraged to dress as their favorite positive character or wear clothing to highlight, “Character Day.”
Thursday
Conversations this day will be focused on the gift of faith. Students keep in mind that in Holy Baptism they were given the gift of faith. Students are invited to have some fun dressing as a “Tacky Tourist,” traveling through a day of exploration in learning.
Friday
Lessons this day focus on Concordia as a place where hope is found in Jesus. On this special day, the children will give others hope and help by using their healthy bodies to serve others. Morning activities include pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students participating in the school’s 26th Annual Kids Heart Challenge Event (previously known as Jump Rope for Heart). Students are encouraged to wear Kids Heart Challenge shirts awarded in previous years or their favorite sports team apparel as part of “Athletic Apparel and KHC T-shirt Day.”
In 2019, $10,031 was collected and donated to the American Heart Association through this special event. The goal is to meet or beat that amount again this year. Again this year, Karli Luchterhand, the assistant principal, has volunteered to be “slimed” by every student raising $150 or more, while Principal Jeannine Klein will take a pie in the face by those raising $200.
The fun will continue with students raising $250 or more receiving an “Out to Lunch w/the Principal or Assistant Principal Day.” To add to the fun this year, when the school reaches $10,500 Luchterhand promises to die her hair one of the colors of the rainbow. Principal Klein promises to Sumo wrestle a member of the faculty if the school reaches its goal of $11,500. To conclude the day, the students will enjoy a student appreciation during the afternoon, hosted by their teachers.
Tours available
Concordia is pleased to be continuing in the Racine Parental Choice Program in the upcoming school year for Pre-K4 through eighth-grade students. Information about applying for a voucher can be obtained by calling the school office at 262-884-0991. Tours are also available by appointment through the school office.