RACINE — The Racine Mirror Newspaper, along with the Blood Center of Wisconsin and the National Kidney Foundation, will host an event at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., to bring awareness, educate and celebrate organ and blood donations, and The Racine Mirror's 10-year anniversary. 

The event will feature a Wisconsin Blood Center video/presentation and question and answer panel.

Gospel recording artists Vickie Winans, Anita Wilson, Bryan Poppins, Janie Boston and Joshua Troop will perform. 

Tickets cost $30 and in advance and $40 at the door. VIP tickets cost $50 and include early admission at 4 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, www.ticketmaster.com. They can also be purchased at Greater Mount Eagle Baptist Church, St. Paul Baptist Church, The Racine Mirror Newspaper or the Insider Racine Newspaper.

