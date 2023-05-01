MOUNT PLEASANT — The Community Women’s Club will present its annual scholarship awards dinner and fashion show at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. This year’s theme is “Your Legacy Starts With You.”
The guest speaker is Tammi Summers, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Gateway Technical College.
Fashions will be presented by Plush Clothing, Crochet Designs by Deme and Paparazzi Jewelry.
The Community Women’s Club Inc. was organized in 1982 with the objective of helping high school students meet their educational goals. Each year, $1,000 scholarships have been awarded to high school graduates who plan to attend an accredited, four-year college or university. The scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, school/community involvement and financial need.
Banquet tickets cost $50. For ticket information, call 262-865-7131.