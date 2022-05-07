Community Women's Club celebrates 40 years

RACINE — The Community Women’s Club Inc. will observe its 40th anniversary this year.

The nonprofit organization was founded by Eliza Sims, Corinne Reid-Owens, Betty Thomas and Olivia Bolton Cooper in 1982. The CWC has been committed to providing scholarships to high school students who plan to attend a four-year accredited college or university. To date, more than 100 scholarships have been awarded to Racine area youth at the annual scholarship banquet.

Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded at this year’s dinner and program on Sunday, May 15, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St. The keynote speaker will be Aaron Maybin, FOX 6 News reporter. Maybin has covered several breaking news stories, locally and nationally. His writing and in-depth field reporting has earned him seven Emmy nominations. In 2021, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association awarded Maybin with Best Live On-Scene Reporting.

The meet and greet begins at 3 p.m., followed by the dinner and program at 3:30 p.m. Tickets cost $40. Make checks may be payable to Community Women’s Club Inc. and send to: CWC, P.O. Box 081212, Racine, WI 53408. For more information, email cwcracine@gmail.com.

