 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community State Bank gives back
0 comments

Community State Bank gives back

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

UNION GROVE — Community State Bank (CSB) recently completed its third year of #Gift2Giving. Each CSB employee was presented with $100 to donate back into the communities of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

Employees contributed more than $27,000 towards local nonprofit organizations in southeast Wisconsin. Campaign funds were distributed among 18 nonprofit organizations.

Recipients are Agape House, Burlington Catholic School, Downtown Kenosha Inc., Eco-Justice Center, Faith Hope & Love, Go Frank Go Foundation, Hospice Alliance, Kiwanis Club of Union Grove, Norway Lutheran Church, Racine Family YMCA, Racine Fire Bells, Seeds of Hope, Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots, Veterans Outreach of WI, Waterford FFA, Wisconsin Humane Society of Racine, Wind Lake Fire Department and Woof Gang Rescue.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What's Going On
Faith & Community

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News