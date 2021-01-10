Community State Bank gives back

UNION GROVE — Community State Bank (CSB) recently completed its third year of #Gift2Giving. Each CSB employee was presented with $100 to donate back into the communities of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.
Employees contributed more than $27,000 towards local nonprofit organizations in southeast Wisconsin. Campaign funds were distributed among 18 nonprofit organizations.
Recipients are Agape House, Burlington Catholic School, Downtown Kenosha Inc., Eco-Justice Center, Faith Hope & Love, Go Frank Go Foundation, Hospice Alliance, Kiwanis Club of Union Grove, Norway Lutheran Church, Racine Family YMCA, Racine Fire Bells, Seeds of Hope, Tex Reynolds Toys for Tots, Veterans Outreach of WI, Waterford FFA, Wisconsin Humane Society of Racine, Wind Lake Fire Department and Woof Gang Rescue.