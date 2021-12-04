Community State Bank continues donation campaign

Community State Bank (CSB) recently began the fourth season of its employee driven donation campaign #Gift2Giving. In October, each CSB employee was presented with $100 to donate back into the communities of Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties.

CSB announced that all 87 employees are participating in this year’s program. Now, until the end of the year, CSB team members will be delivering their donations to nonprofit organizations throughout southeast Wisconsin.

CSB employees were encouraged to work together and combine their #Gift2Giving funds to create a larger impact with their donations. In addition, employees were also given the opportunity to make a personal donation, which were also matched by CSB dollar for dollar. Over $10,000 in campaign funds are being distributed among 12 nonprofit organizations.

“Southeast Wisconsin is filled with unique non-profit organizations that make a tremendous difference to our community,” explained Eloissa Heigl, marketing communications coordinator. “#Gift2Giving provides our staff with the opportunity to thank these great organizations for what they do, while also providing a platform to share their story and hopefully inspire others to give back too.”

Community State Bank will be documenting a majority of the donations through videos, podcasts, photos and journal entries. The first donation to Cops N’ Kids Reading Center in Racine has already been posted to the #Gift2Giving blog.

For more information, go to CSB.bank/Gift2Giving or follow along on social media using #Gift2Giving.

