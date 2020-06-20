Community Newsletter:

In addition, policies change. When Maack started in emergency management, they encouraged all responders to use an incident management tool called the Incident Command System (ICS). After 9/11, ICS was required to be utilized by all first responders. No longer was it a recommendation, it was now mandated. Even the way EOC’s are managed has changed over time for the better.

“And don’t get me started on technology,” said Maack. “When I walked through the doors in 1990, most departments did not have computers, there was no email and the Internet was non-existent. Today, a smart phone gives us access so many different tools that we can use to respond, even remotely.”

“My first EOC was in the Racine Police Department’s auditorium,” said Maack. “Phone lines were on standby and the phones, tables and other supplies were in a locked closet. If activated, everything would be pulled out of the closet. Someone had to call the phone company to activate the phone lines and the phones all had to be plugged in. I think it was used twice in a drill.”