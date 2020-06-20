Community Newsletter:

“If you ask what keeps me up at night, I would respond, an F5 Tornado hitting the city of Racine, a train derailment forcing an evacuation and a pandemic event,” said David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management coordinator.
Over the past 30 years, Maack has seen floods, snowstorms and tornadoes and has overseen seven Presidential Disaster Declarations, two SBA Disaster Declarations and three Snowstorm Disaster Declarations. But none of these resulted in Racine County’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) being activated. That all changed on March 19 when Racine County Emergency Management (RCEM) activated the Racine County EOC to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As I begin my 31st year with Racine County, we are in the midst of the largest and longest incident of my career,” continued Maack. “One might even say, a once-in-a-career event. For the past two months, we have been working daily in the EOC sifting through information, coordinating resource requests, developing contingency plans, working with hospitals and long-term care facilities, coordinating testing sites and supporting public health. Never in my career did I think that we would ‘stand up’ the EOC for a week, let alone months. But here we are.”
What have we learned?
What has been learned? In 30 years, a lot has changed. Personnel, policies and technology are the big three. Over the past three decades, Maack has worked with hundreds of people, from elected officials, department heads and support staff. When they retire or move on, new personnel come in and have to be trained.
In addition, policies change. When Maack started in emergency management, they encouraged all responders to use an incident management tool called the Incident Command System (ICS). After 9/11, ICS was required to be utilized by all first responders. No longer was it a recommendation, it was now mandated. Even the way EOC’s are managed has changed over time for the better.
“And don’t get me started on technology,” said Maack. “When I walked through the doors in 1990, most departments did not have computers, there was no email and the Internet was non-existent. Today, a smart phone gives us access so many different tools that we can use to respond, even remotely.”
“My first EOC was in the Racine Police Department’s auditorium,” said Maack. “Phone lines were on standby and the phones, tables and other supplies were in a locked closet. If activated, everything would be pulled out of the closet. Someone had to call the phone company to activate the phone lines and the phones all had to be plugged in. I think it was used twice in a drill.”
When Racine County renovated the Law Enforcement Center, an area in the basement was dedicated as an EOC. Through the years there has been many upgrades and over the last two months, they have seen how well it works under a real-life situation. While emergency EOC exercises and drills have been conducted, most lasted for just a few hours and in hindsight, one realizes that more time is needed to truly see how functional the EOC is.
Unlike a tornado, flood or train derailment, this pandemic has moved slow enough that RCEM staff had time to develop plans without the pressure of having it done yesterday. This gave them the opportunity to be thorough, as well as to see how well the EOC functions. From little things like the placement of electrical outlets to bigger needs like adequate white boards or monitors, staff have been able to really test the EOC and make improvements as they go along.
The cooperation that RCEM has seen among agencies has also been another positive development. Daily, while practicing social distancing, they have had both county and municipal officials working together to address issues related to the pandemic. Initiatives that have been implemented include setting up isolation facilities for those who may need to self-quarantine and alternate care facilities to address potential hospital overflow, coordinating requests for personal protective equipment, coordinating testing sites for both the community and at facilities with outbreaks, and developing recovery plans to help transition back to normal operations.
In a sense, the EOC has become a hub for information dissemination, planning initiatives and resource allocation.
Spring flooding
Spring showers often result in spring flooding. People underestimate the force and power of water and should not drive through flooded roads. People should never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road; it is unknown how deep the water is and the road may have collapsed under that water. A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars, and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.
