Community Newsletter:

RACINE — There are hundreds of years of history to explore in our Great Lakes, and even during the pandemic, Wisconsin maritime archaeologists kept on exploring and documenting that rich history.

The Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society (RLAMPS) will host a presentation with maritime archaeologist Caitlin Zant on Tuesday, March 22. She will highlight some of the State Historic Preservation Office’s recent survey projects at Dewey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, 600 Main St.

Zant will focus on three recent shipwreck surveys. One survey was of the schooner Abiah, which sank in 1854 off the shore of Sheboygan. The wreck was discovered in 2019 by shipwreck explorer Steve Radovan.

“He led us to where it was and we were able to record the site,” said Zant. The Preservation Office then worked with a company in Massachusetts to create a 3D image of the wreck, she added.

Zant also will talk about the Preservation Office’s surveys of the schooner Advance, which sank in 1885 in 85 feet of water near Sheboygan, and the steamer Sidney O. Neff, which sank in 1939 in shallow water near Marinette.

Recordings of Preservation Office webinars discussing these surveys are available at wisconsinhistory.org/Records/Article/CS16271.

In addition, she’ll discuss the Preservation Office’s discovery of a pond net fishing site in Whitefish Bay in Door County. Pond net fishing, common in the 19th century, consisted of wooden stakes pounded into the lake bed that were attached to nets that ensnared the fish.

“We located a lot of these structures in Whitefish Bay, which tells a whole different story about the fishing community that was up in Door County in the early 20th century — the early 1900s is probably the last time this style of fishing was used,” said Zant. “In this case, we found quite a few of them in different configurations. This shows that there was quite a large group of fishermen in the area.”

Finally, Zant will discuss the discovery of a dugout canoe that one of her colleagues found last year while scuba diving in Lake Mendota. Carbon dating indicated that the canoe is about 1,200 years old and it likely was built by the ancestors of members of today’s Ho Chunk Nation, she said.

The canoe is being preserved and will eventually be displayed in the new Wisconsin Historical Society Museum, which is slated to be completed in 2026. The new museum will be larger and will have more emphasis on Wisconsin’s maritime history than the current museum.

“It played such a major role in the development of the state,” Zant commented. “It will take a much larger stage than it currently does.”

Preservation

The Wisconsin Historical Society’s Maritime Preservation and Archaeology Program is dedicated to preserving Wisconsin’s historic shipwrecks and other underwater non-renewable cultural resources. From its inception in 1988, the cornerstones of the program have been:

Systematic field investigation and documentation activities.

Background research on written documents, images and in-person interviews.

The use of cutting-edge technology.

Pro-active public outreach and education programs designed for audiences for all ages.

Program history

The Maritime Preservation and Archaeology initiative at the Wisconsin Historical Society was created in January of 1988 in response to the passage of the U. S. Abandoned Shipwreck Act of 1987. This act gave the state the responsibility to manage abandoned historic shipwrecks in state waters. The Program became an active research unit of the State Archaeology Program.

