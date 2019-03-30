The Racine Family YMCA is offering day camp to give children and teens in Racine County an adventurous, active and healthy summer — one that will surely be described as “the best summer ever” for years to come. YMCA camp programs offer youth fun and unique experiences with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, discover new interests and create memories that last a lifetime.
Summer is the ideal time for children to get up, get out and explore. But, for some children, summer means no access to recreational and educational activities to help them learn, grow and thrive during out-of-school time. As a result, some children can experience learning loss and gain weight twice as fast than during the school year. Attending Racine Family YMCA summer camp is an opportunity for children to keep their minds and bodies active.
“YMCA summer camp supports the social-emotional, cognitive development and physical well-being of kids,” says Katie Svendsen, youth and family and sports director. “In our day camp, kids are in a welcoming environment where they can belong, they’re building relationships, developing character and discovering their potential. We really encourage parents to give their kids the gift of camp to keep their kids active and engaged throughout the summer.”
Svendsen says there are five reasons why children and teens should attend summer camp:
ADVENTURE:
- Summer camp is all about a wide variety of new experiences and exploring the outdoors. YMCA camps have a new adventure for every child and teen. Visit
- www.ymcaracine.org for details.
HEALTHY FUN:
- Day and resident camps offer stimulating activities that engage the body and mind, and also help children and teens learn the importance of nutrition to help improve their healthy eating habits.
PERSONAL GROWTH:
- While being away from the routine back home, youth have a chance to learn new skills, and develop confidence and independence by taking on new responsibilities and challenges. Camps offer cognitive learning and social-emotional development opportunities for achievement.
NEW FRIENDSHIPS:
- Amidst the fun of camp games, songs, swimming, canoeing and talent shows, campers meet new friends and strengthen existing friendships. The relationships formed at camp are important and lasting for many youth.
MEMORIES:
- Summer camp is an unforgettable experience that will give each camper memories (and camp traditions) that will last a lifetime. Youth return to school with plenty of camp stories to share.
The YMCA’s day camp based at the Sealed Air Branch provides camp for preschoolers and school-agers. Camp for school - agers will again, for the second year, be available in Union Grove. New this year will be a north side Racine location … watch for details.
Financial assistance
To ensure that all youth have the chance to experience camp, the Y offers financial assistance to those in need. Financial assistance is possible because of contributions to its Strong Kids/Strong Communities annual support campaign and the Lighthouse Run, scheduled for Saturday, June 15. Based on the availability of funds, the YMCA strives to turn no one away due to an inability to pay.
A leading nonprofit committed to nurturing the potential of youth, the YMCA has been a leader in providing summer camp for more than 140 years. The Racine Family YMCA continues to give youth an enriching, safe experience with caring staff and volunteers who model positive values that help build their children’s character.
For more information on YMCA membership and programs, stop by one of the three YMCA branches, call 262-634-1994 or go to ymcaracine.org.
