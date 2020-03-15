Community Newsletter: Workshops for early care and education providers

During this informative workshop, participants will learn how to help children transition into a blended family. Additionally, participants will how to navigate the step-couple relationship with children. Effective methods for co-parenting with ex-partners will be shared as well. For additional information or to register for the workshop, contact Pam Larson at 262-767-2960 or pamela.larson@wisc.edu . Registration is required as space is limited.

The first workshop will focus on joining the family system — becoming part of the family. Participants will discuss ways to break down some of the barriers that keep us from building strong relationships with the families in our programs. The second workshop will build skills in having professional conversations and working through the details of challenging interactions with families. The third workshop will focus on supporting the families long term and continuing to build stronger relationships that support the child, family and the provider in the process of developing relationships that focus on what is most important to everyone — the child.