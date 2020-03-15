Community Newsletter: Workshops for early care and education providers

During the fall of 2019, the UW-Extension Racine Kenosha FoodWise program formed a new partnership with Park High School’s Culinary Arts Pathway program by offering “Teen Cuisine” to 50 youth in Shelley Doering’s classes.
FoodWIse educators led six, interactive 90-minute lessons designed to teach healthy cooking and other important life skills required to make informed food and lifestyle choices. Through hands-on learning, educators helped students increase their confidence to apply these skills at home, which can lead to positive eating patterns and better health.
Upon the series conclusion, students received a certificate and Teen Cuisine Activity Guide that contained additional recipes. Students gave impactful responses such as, “I was surprised by how everything tasted because I never ate healthy” and “I learned that nutrition has a much bigger effect on our lives than what I thought before.”
Prior to Park High School, FoodWIse launched “Teen Cuisine” in Racine at 21st Century Preparatory Academy after school and during summer enrichment. Those interested in having “Teen Cuisine” for their school or youth group for students in grades six to 12 may contact FoodWIse at 262-635-6825.
Blended Family Workshop
Parents, stepparents, and partners of blended families are invited to attend the “Helping Children Feel at Home in a Blended Family” workshop from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Family Service of Racine, 420 Seventh St.
You have free articles remaining.
During this informative workshop, participants will learn how to help children transition into a blended family. Additionally, participants will how to navigate the step-couple relationship with children. Effective methods for co-parenting with ex-partners will be shared as well. For additional information or to register for the workshop, contact Pam Larson at 262-767-2960 or pamela.larson@wisc.edu. Registration is required as space is limited.
Extension Racine County’s Early Learning Series will host three workshops focused on enriching family engagement and building stronger relationships. They are:
- March 24 — “Joining Family Systems-Becoming Part of the Family”
- April 7 — “How To Have Professional Conversations”
- April 28 — “Supporting Children and Families Long Term.”
Early care and education providers will discuss important pieces of the child/family/school partnership as well as build perspective taking and learn new scaffolding supports to work with families.
The first workshop will focus on joining the family system — becoming part of the family. Participants will discuss ways to break down some of the barriers that keep us from building strong relationships with the families in our programs. The second workshop will build skills in having professional conversations and working through the details of challenging interactions with families. The third workshop will focus on supporting the families long term and continuing to build stronger relationships that support the child, family and the provider in the process of developing relationships that focus on what is most important to everyone — the child.
Workshops will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Ives Grove Racine County Building, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville. The cost is $10 per workshop to earn two registry credits. Registration is required. Workshops can be taken as stand-alone sessions or combined to develop stronger relationships with families.
For information on all Extension Racine County programing, go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call the office at 262-767-2929.