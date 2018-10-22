By any definition, love requires compassion, care and concern.
Some, like treatment foster parents, display love at an extraordinary high level by providing safe, nurturing homes for children who may have significant emotional, behavioral, physical or medical challenges.
Maggie is one such treatment foster parent. Her first placement was a 16-year-old pregnant teen whose only other option was to be sent to a group home. Maggie became licensed and the child was placed in her home. This former foster daughter is now a college graduate and social worker.
Maggie, who has successfully fostered since 1990, has continued to foster children from infant to age 18 and is proud of the connections she still has with many of the children. She knows her choice to foster is positively impacting the lives of children in our community. At least four children placed in her home have graduated from college and many have overcome financial and mental health issues.
During a May 2018 interview, Maggie encouraged those who would like to become treatment level foster parents to “examine their own lives and know that they have the strength to do it, because there will be times when it gets difficult.” She also said they must be flexible and that having a good support system is very important.
Treatment foster care is considered Level 3 care, which requires certified foster parents with the knowledge, skills and motivation to provide additional supervision and care to children with higher needs than those in basic foster care.
Level 3 foster parenting entails providing day-to-day care as you would for your own children; ensuring that medical/dental/vision care and any therapeutic services are given as directed; and supporting the academic lives of children.
In some ways, this is normal parenting. But you would also become an active member of your child’s treatment team to develop and implement an appropriate visitation plan with the child’s family of origin. Continuing education for foster care parents is also required.
But Racine County Foster Care wants you to know one thing: We are here for you. Our support is 24/7 and the reimbursement for your role — not to mention the fulfillment — is greater.
Find out how to become a Treatment Foster Care parent by contacting Marie Hargrove at 262-638-6595 or marie.hargrove@racinecounty.com.
