Community Newsletter: Work Skills class brings job promotions within the grasp of Racine adults

It is easy to take for granted the tasks people tackle in the course of a workday. But for some employees, preparing a memo, writing a self-assessment for a performance review or simply navigating technology can be paralyzing. Without some coaching, some employees would not seek out positions that may reveal a gap in their literacy skills. Often, this divide keeps people from seeking roles that would give them more responsibilities, better pay and benefits and a higher sense of personal fulfillment.

The Racine Literacy Council has been offering a bridge that can lead Racine-area adults to an enhanced work life. The “Work Skills” series is that bridge. The three-course series class began in January and will run through May. Students can opt to take the class virtually, or in person at the Racine Literacy office, 734 Lake Ave., and can enroll anytime.

Sam Lopez, a program effectiveness specialist at Gateway Technical College and former K-12 teacher, is the Racine Literacy Council instructor who meets with “Work Skills” students for 90 minutes weekly. In the current class, two of the students are factory workers who wish to grow into lead or management positions, but need extra help learning how to prepare more professional communications and how to use technology. Another student is an administrative assistant hoping for more challenging work.