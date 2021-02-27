Community Newsletter: Work Skills class brings job promotions within the grasp of Racine adults

It is easy to take for granted the tasks people tackle in the course of a workday. But for some employees, preparing a memo, writing a self-assessment for a performance review or simply navigating technology can be paralyzing. Without some coaching, some employees would not seek out positions that may reveal a gap in their literacy skills. Often, this divide keeps people from seeking roles that would give them more responsibilities, better pay and benefits and a higher sense of personal fulfillment.
The Racine Literacy Council has been offering a bridge that can lead Racine-area adults to an enhanced work life. The “Work Skills” series is that bridge. The three-course series class began in January and will run through May. Students can opt to take the class virtually, or in person at the Racine Literacy office, 734 Lake Ave., and can enroll anytime.
Sam Lopez, a program effectiveness specialist at Gateway Technical College and former K-12 teacher, is the Racine Literacy Council instructor who meets with “Work Skills” students for 90 minutes weekly. In the current class, two of the students are factory workers who wish to grow into lead or management positions, but need extra help learning how to prepare more professional communications and how to use technology. Another student is an administrative assistant hoping for more challenging work.
“What surprised me the most is that they are so eager to learn new things,” Lopez says. “At first, they were really shy and it caused me to wonder what they were really interested in. But after a few weeks, they really opened up. They have hopes and dreams.”
Lopez says that his students recognize that they must compete for management jobs. In order to position them well, he begins with an eight-week reading segment in the class, during which students enhance their reading skills while absorbing information about workplace tasks, such as writing effective emails, reading graphs and charts, holding meetings, filling out time sheets. The class will eventually move on to writing, then technology and math skills.
In the writing portion, students compose emails, memos and write about their own real-world experiences. They create updated resumes and learn to write their own performance reviews.
Some of the “Work Skills” students learn of the class through “English as a Second Language” instruction at the Racine Literacy Council or through the organization’s basic computer skills course. Once students recognize their progress, it is not as intimidating to try another course to lift their abilities, Lopez says.
Offering work skills instruction is also fulfilling for the instructor. Lopez says he has always been passionate about teaching, and coaching students in this class gives him the opportunity to watch adults make significant changes. He is hoping more people learn that they can increase their employability and earning potential by honing their workplace skills in this class.
For more information about the “Work Skills” class, call the Racine Literacy Council at 262-632-9495 or go to racineliteracy.com.