Community Newsletter: Volunteer Center of Racine County

RACINE — Kelly Fragassi was recently appointed executive director of the Volunteer Center of Racine County.

“I’m excited to have a new perspective and fresh ideas for the upcoming 2023 service year,” said Fragassi.

The public is invited to visit the center and meet Fragassi or schedule a time to have a meeting. Call her at 262-886-9612, ext. 102, or email kfragassi@volunteerracine.org.

MyRide

The MyRIDE program is expanding its operations to the greater Racine County area. George Runjo was recently hired as the first staff driver, and he covers the Burlington and Union Grove areas as well as neighboring towns. The center is always looking for more dedicated volunteer drivers. They are needed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays; any time commitment is appreciated. Drivers are reimbursed for mileage.

To learn more about the MyRIDE program, contact Jenni Chap at 262-886-9612, ext. 106, or email jchap@volutneerracine.org.

Youth Volunteer Corps

The Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) is the only youth-focused volunteer program in Racine County that has grown to more than 220 active student volunteers in the past three years.

Sarah Webb of the Volunteer Center is looking to recruit more youth, ages 11-18, and she prides herself in doing “all the legwork” for the kids to be able to easily volunteer at interesting and educational events. These events will help them fulfill their service goals and learn about serving their communities.

Students interested in volunteering can contact Webb at 262-308-0095 or via email at teamleader@volunteerracine.org.

SkillBank

SkillBank helps connect contractors with seniors to perform repairs and services in their homes. SkillBank contractors agree to work for a reasonable, negotiated price for the work performed. The goal for this program is to help seniors stay in their homes.

Contractor/skilled workers are needed to volunteer. They can contact contact Pam Grant at 262-886-9612, ext. 105, or via email at pgrant@volunteerracine.org.

RSVP

The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program is robust and healthy with 230 regular volunteers that are all 55 and older and participate in one or multiple regular volunteer projects. RSVP has 11 partner affiliates, where volunteers choose how to give back to the community. Over the past year, RSVP volunteers provided more than 12,000 hours of community service and helped 2,689 individuals in the community.

Community service and giving back are two core values of the program’s senior community members and they truly exemplify what lifelong service looks like.

To learn more about volunteering, contact Michael O’Brien at 262-886-9612, ext. 104, or via email at mobrien@volunteerracine.org.

Volunteer software

Judie Nielson, an employee of the Volunteer Center when it first opened its doors in 2000, was recently rehired and now manages the volunteer software.

Galaxy Connect houses a database with more than 300 agencies/organizations and hundreds of active volunteer opportunities throughout the Racine County area. New organizations are continually being added to the database. The database can help organizations advertise its next big event. For more information, call the center at 262-886-9612.

Nominate a volunteer

The Volunteer Center of Racine County’s annual volunteer recognition fundraiser luncheon will be held on Friday, April 28, by invitation only.

The center is seeking outstanding volunteer nominations. Volunteer categories include Agriculture, Arts & Culture, Economic Development, Education, Environment, Good Neighbor, Health Services, Heroic, Human Services, Senior, Social Justice and Youth.

To nominate a volunteer for recognition online by Nov. 21, go to https://forms.gle/CiCKZRwszFno31rv5.

Be a volunteer

For more information on how to post your volunteer opportunities/events or to sign up as a volunteer in Racine County, go to https://volunteerracine.galaxydigital.com.