Community Newsletter: Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.

Learn more about their accomplishments by watching the PowerPoint presentation at volunteercenterofracine.org/volunteer-recognition-awards.

Skill Bank

Skill Bank is a service for residents of Racine County who are 55 years and older who need minor work done to their homes or yards. Workers provide services at a lower cost and fees are negotiated between the worker and the homeowner. Skill Bank workers may be retired tradesman, a handy person, or anyone with a skill, trade or service to offer. Workers have gone through a background check.

Due to COVID-19, Skill Bank services this summer will be limited to outside work like yardwork, gutters, painting and small repairs. To learn more, contact Terri Benner at 262-886-9612 or email tbenner@volunteerracine.org.

RSVP

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) continues to support activities in Racine. Some have gone virtual but none of them have completely ceased. The Volunteer Center continues to support its clients with calls and letters to elders in the Senior Companion and Meals on Wheels programs. The center continues to provide volunteers safely in its nine focus areas.