Community Newsletter: Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.

At the time of this writing, we are all cognizant of our fragility and fortitude. Racine is a community that can and will come together for the good of all; we will preserve and be the better for it.
Volunteerism in light of the novel COVID-19 pandemic looks very different. The Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. has made changes to its MyRIDE program to include curbside delivery services. Seniors who register can prepay for items and have them delivered. This includes prescription medication, groceries, food, pet supplies, etc. Drivers will also have PPE so they can continue driving seniors to appointments. Clients are asked to wear facemasks and sit in the back seat. To register or become a volunteer, contact Jenni Chap at 262-417-7544 or email jchap@volunteerracine.org.
Volunteers recognized
Each year the Volunteer Center of Racine County hosts a volunteer recognition luncheon to honor 13 outstanding individuals who have volunteered in the community. Although a luncheon could not be held this year, these individuals have been honored:
- Agriculture Award: Burt Blomgren
- Arts and Culture Award: Paige Weslaski
- Corporate Award: Barb Suprak
- Economic Development Award: Wendy Spencer
- Education Award: Susan Capozzi
- Environment Award: David Hecht
- Good Neighbor Award: Sharon Roeschen
- Health Services Award: Diane Woolley
- Heroic Award: Joe Povkovich
- Human Service Award: Karee Upendo
- Senior Award: Sherry Thompson
- Veteran Award: Jack Duchac
- Youth Award: Haiden Kraus
Learn more about their accomplishments by watching the PowerPoint presentation at volunteercenterofracine.org/volunteer-recognition-awards.
Skill Bank
Skill Bank is a service for residents of Racine County who are 55 years and older who need minor work done to their homes or yards. Workers provide services at a lower cost and fees are negotiated between the worker and the homeowner. Skill Bank workers may be retired tradesman, a handy person, or anyone with a skill, trade or service to offer. Workers have gone through a background check.
Due to COVID-19, Skill Bank services this summer will be limited to outside work like yardwork, gutters, painting and small repairs. To learn more, contact Terri Benner at 262-886-9612 or email tbenner@volunteerracine.org.
RSVP
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) continues to support activities in Racine. Some have gone virtual but none of them have completely ceased. The Volunteer Center continues to support its clients with calls and letters to elders in the Senior Companion and Meals on Wheels programs. The center continues to provide volunteers safely in its nine focus areas.
RSVP will also be changing on a national level including lowering the age to participate to 45 and older. The Volunteer Center will be monitoring these changes and updating its practices. To learn more about volunteering through America’s largest volunteer network, contact Bruce Davis at 262-886-9612, ext. 109, or email bdavis@volunteerracine.org.
Youth Volunteer Corps
The Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) program has pivoted as well. Summer camps for students ages 11 to 18 will be conducted outside with just a few students and for only a half day. Home activities has also started and include letters, cards and hearts for window displays for people in care centers. Some students are also making no-sew fleece blankets for shelters and senior care centers. Hours are recorded which students can use toward graduation credit or for scholarships. Students interested in participating should contact Sarah Webb, team leader, at 262-886-9612 or email teamleader@volunteerracine.org.
Donations accepted
In lieu of volunteering face-to-face, the Volunteer Center encourages the community to consider donations. United Way of Racine County has posted a Community Cares list on its website of locations where people can donate items. Go to unitedwayracine.org/community-cares.
Volunteer hours
The Volunteer Center is asking individuals and groups to let them know of their volunteerism by entering their hours on its website, https://volunteerracine.galaxydigital.com, by calling 262-886-9612 or email info@volunteerracine.org. It will be interesting to see how much the community pulls together and gives during this crisis.
