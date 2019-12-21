Community Newsletter: Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.

As we enter the season of giving and close out 2019, the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. staff would like to thank the 5,000 volunteers for their contribution of more than 5,000 hours of service to the 350 agencies listed in the center’s database, Galaxy Digital — Get Connected. An equivalent dollar amount would mean their service is worth approximately $125,000. Of course their contribution to the betterment of our community and service to the mission of these agencies is of incalculable value.
Other information that is tracked is volunteerism by interest. Other often indicates that the non-profit did not choose an interest area
In 2020, as part of its 20th anniversary, the Volunteer Center wants to monitor more closely how the community responds and contributes to the local organizations. All County Count will be an initiative to take stock of the nonprofits’ needs, measure with accuracy the responses to those needs, and educate everyone on collecting and reporting this data. The center hopes to conduct surveys, offer classes on how to use the database, and as always, recruit more volunteers in support of its nonprofits.
The Volunteer Center also offers in-house volunteer opportunities through the Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) which includes MyRide, EZ-ID, Skill Bank, and volunteer support for community activities such as Meals on Wheels, Senior Companion and more. The center also has the Youth Volunteer Corps that gives youth the chance to volunteer and join community projects throughout the school year.
To get involved now, to contact or visit us the Volunteer Center of Racine County at 6216 Washington Ave.; call 262-886-9612; or go to volunteerracine.org.
Save the date for the anniversary celebration luncheon Sept. 9, 2020. The center is looking for people who has been associated with the Volunteer Center in any capacity over the last 20 years.
People are asked to contact the center so staff can update its records and keep people in the loop. The center staff would also like to hear from service clubs or organizations about its offerings or possible partnerships, and other topics of interest during the celebratory anniversary. Contact Michelle Ortwein at mortwein@volunteerracine.org or call 262-886-9612.