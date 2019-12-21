Community Newsletter: Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.

As we enter the season of giving and close out 2019, the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. staff would like to thank the 5,000 volunteers for their contribution of more than 5,000 hours of service to the 350 agencies listed in the center’s database, Galaxy Digital — Get Connected. An equivalent dollar amount would mean their service is worth approximately $125,000. Of course their contribution to the betterment of our community and service to the mission of these agencies is of incalculable value.

Other information that is tracked is volunteerism by interest. Other often indicates that the non-profit did not choose an interest area

In 2020, as part of its 20th anniversary, the Volunteer Center wants to monitor more closely how the community responds and contributes to the local organizations. All County Count will be an initiative to take stock of the nonprofits’ needs, measure with accuracy the responses to those needs, and educate everyone on collecting and reporting this data. The center hopes to conduct surveys, offer classes on how to use the database, and as always, recruit more volunteers in support of its nonprofits.

