RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. will celebrate 20 years serving the community in 2020.
A celebration luncheon will be held on Sept. 9, 2020. The center is looking for people who have been associated with the Volunteer Center in any capacity over the last 20 years. They are asked to call the center at 262-886-9612 so records can be updated. The center also invites area service clubs or organizations to partner with them for the anniversary celebration. Contact Michelle Ortwein at mortwein@volunteerracine.org or call the above number.
Harborfest
Harborfest: Celebrating Racine & Kenosha Counties is scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St. This is an opportunity for volunteers to speak with 50 Racine and Kenosha area nonprofits about the work they do and volunteer opportunities. Free tickets to attend are available at eventbrite.com.
Nonprofit support
The Volunteer Center is also sponsoring a day with the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities from Milwaukee. There will be five free informational sessions on Thursday, Sept. 12, at the iMET auditorium, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant. These sessions are ideal for executive directors, board members and staff at non-profits. They will focus on what the Alliance is and the operational support they offer nonprofits. The lineup for the day:
- Session 1, 8:30-10:30 a.m. — General overview of Operations Support Services offered by the Alliance
- Session 2, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — bring your own unch and learn about their Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) outreach in Milwaukee
- Session 3, 1-3 p.m. — General overview of Operations Support Services offered by the Alliance
- Session 4, 3-5 p.m. — Alliance staff will be available for one-on-one questions. Executive directors, staff and board members are encouraged to bring their in-depth questions and concerns.
- Session 5, 5:30-7 p.m. — General overview of Operations Support Services offered by the Alliance (after hours session for board members and extra staff).
Sessions will have time for questions and answers following the presentations, however, Session 4 is especially for those with in-depth questions or specific concerns.
For more information about the Alliance, go to alliance1.org/operations-services.
Thank you
The Volunteer Center thanks the youth who participated in the 2019 Youth Volunteer Corps Summer Camps this year. Fifty-eight youth completed 1,353 hours of service this summer.
The Youth Volunteer Corps program is hosted by the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.
