Community Newsletter: Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.

RACINE — As we continue to adjust to the “new normal,” Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. volunteers discover the deep joy of giving both time and resources.

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program, the center’s program for senior support, includes the MyRide program, and partners with Meals on Wheels, AARP Tax Aide, Senior Companion, St. Vincent DePaul, Caledonia Historical Society and Racine-Kenosha Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES). RSVP recently began a partnership with the Sienna Retreat Center and BeLEAF.

RSVP, being housed at the Volunteer Center, remains an adaptable program that creates opportunities for people 55 and older to volunteer, allowing them to address the most important quality of life issues in Racine County. Seniors interested in these programs should contact Michael O’Brien, RSVP program director, at 262-886-9612, ext.104.

MyRide provides free transportation for ambulatory seniors 55 and older and SkillBank connects handy people to seniors needing chores around the home completed. Contact Jenni Chap for more information about MyRide at 262-417-7544, and Kay Mackay, new program director, for more information regarding SkillBank at 262-886-9612, ext. 105.

YVC

The Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) continues to create volunteer activities both in person and virtual. It’s not too late for students needing hours for graduation completion, resume credentials or for college applications. Contact Sarah Weber, team leader, at 262-886-9612, ext. 103, or via email, teamleader@volunteerracine.org.

Speaking of young people, the Volunteer Center is in the early stages of creating an internship program, particularly for college students looking to gain “real-world” experience. To know more, make suggestions or participate, contact Kamille Roberson, internship coordinator, at 262-886-9612, ext. 107 or email kroberson@volunteerracine.org.

Honor a volunteer

In these extraordinary times, Volunteer Center staff know many people have donated, volunteered and improved circumstances for the people of Racine. The center wants to learn more about those individuals and recognize them at its annual Volunteer Recognition Awards. The Volunteer Center will be taking nominations beginning April 4. The nominating and online voting process will continue through April during Volunteer Recognition month. A luncheon will be held at a later date in May. For more information, contact Michelle Ortwein, executive director, at 262-886-9612, ext. 102.

