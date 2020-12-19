Community Newsletter: Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.

This year has been challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, political discord and economic instability. But through these unprecedented times, the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. volunteers stepped up to support its neighbors throughout Racine County.
MyRide
Changes to the center’s MyRIDE program includes adding curbside delivery services. Seniors who sign up and can prepay for items can also ask a driver to deliver those items to their front door. This includes prescription medication, groceries, food, pet supplies, etc. Complimentary services for appointments and errands is again being offered. Drivers and clients are asked to follow CDC regulations and wear masks, and riders should sit in the back seat opposite the driver. The Volunteer Center has supplied its drivers with their own PPE and hand sanitizer.
The Volunteer Center has partnered with area agencies to overcome the deficit they experienced as their volunteers sheltered in place. For example, every third Friday of each month, the MyRIDE drivers pick up food boxes for the Senior Commodity Box program at the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency and drop them off at the homes of clients. Even drivers who usually refrain from driving on Fridays are volunteering. Youth Volunteer Corps students are also helping by putting the baskets together and loading them in cars for delivery.
To learn more about the MyRIDE program, contact Jenni Chap at 262-886-9612 or jchap@volutneerracine.org. Drivers are always needed.
Youth Volunteer Corps
The Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) program adapted to virtual or outdoor activities throughout the summer. Currently, students are creating door decorations at home that are then dropped off at senior assisted living centers.
The Youth Advisory Board (YAB) has started this year and are meeting online once a month to create opportunities for all students. They are currently working on a MLK Day school supply drive at Park High School in January. Supplies can also be dropped off at the Volunteer Center, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G.
Students interested in participating on the Youth Advisory Board or in any activities can contact Sarah Webb at 262-886-9612 or via email at teamleader@volunteerracine.org.
SkillBank
SkillBank, our program that helps seniors with repairs and services, is primarily working outdoors with snow blowing or shoveling at the top of the list. This is not a free program; the worker will negotiate with the customer a reasonable rate and will complete the work in a timely manner. To learn more, contact Terri Benner at 262-886-9612 or via email at tbenner@volunteerracine.org.
RSVP
Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) volunteers continue to support its clients with calls and letters to elders in the Senior Companion and Meals on Wheels programs. To learn more about volunteering, contact Bruce Davis at 262-886-9612, ext. 109, or via email at bdavis@volunteerracine.org.
Volunteers are needed in many agencies in Racine. Aurora Health Care has an urgent need for ambassadors, Ascension is looking for Veteran-to-Veteran Hospice volunteers and the Racine County Food Bank has an ongoing need for donations among others.
For more information on volunteer opportunities, go to https://volunteerracine.galaxydigital.com.
Online store
In lieu of its annual fundraisers, the Volunteer Center created an online store. People can support the center by purchasing an item and save on shipping costs by picking it up at the Volunteer Center. Go to volunteercenterofracine.org/vcrc-store.
