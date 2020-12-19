Community Newsletter: Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.

This year has been challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, political discord and economic instability. But through these unprecedented times, the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. volunteers stepped up to support its neighbors throughout Racine County.

MyRide

Changes to the center’s MyRIDE program includes adding curbside delivery services. Seniors who sign up and can prepay for items can also ask a driver to deliver those items to their front door. This includes prescription medication, groceries, food, pet supplies, etc. Complimentary services for appointments and errands is again being offered. Drivers and clients are asked to follow CDC regulations and wear masks, and riders should sit in the back seat opposite the driver. The Volunteer Center has supplied its drivers with their own PPE and hand sanitizer.