Volunteer
The Volunteer Center of Racine County will celebrate 20 years in service with an anniversary event in September of 2020.
Planning committees working on the event are looking for former volunteers, staff, program directors and board members. To be added to the invitation list, call the Volunteer Center at 262-886-9612 or send email to mortwein@volunteerracine.org and leave contact information.
Youth Volunteer Corps
Current activities at the Volunteer Center include the annual Youth Volunteer Corps summer camps; students between the ages of 11-18 are invited to participate. Students volunteer for a different nonprofit organization each week. To inquire about current openings, send email to teamleader@volunteerracine.org or call 262-886-9612.
EZ-ID kits
The Volunteer Center updated its senior and youth recovery identification kit to an EZ-ID kit. The identified person is electronically recorded along with their significant statistics then that information is placed on a CD or transferred to a free mobile app. Should the child or vulnerable person go missing, this information can immediately be given to authorities. To learn how to obtain a kit, contact Terri Benner at tbenner@volunteerracine.org or call 262-886-9612.
Volunteer opportunities
Volunteer opportunities through the Volunteer Center include the programs mentioned above as well as two signature programs dedicated to helping seniors stay in the homes longer — Skill Bank and MyRide. Skill Bank volunteers help people with handyman tasks like doing minor repairs. Drivers for the MyRide program take seniors to appointments. Call 262-886-9612 or email tbenner@volunteerracine.org or jchap@volutneerracine.org.
To find out about about other volunteer opportunities throughout the county, go to https://volunteerracine.galaxydigital.com.
Racine County Fair
The Volunteer Center will be selling sweepstakes tickets this year at the Racine County Fair July 24-28 at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. People can win one of eight prizes ranging in value from over $300 (Brookfield Zoo package) down to cash a prize of $100. They also have a chance to win a signed football by former Green Bay Packer Mark Tauscher or an Elna sewing machine.
Tickets are available at the fair or at the Volunteer Center, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G. The drawing will take place at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Volunteer Center. Winners need not be present to win and will be notified by email and telephone. Proceeds will benefit the Volunteer Center.
For more information, go to www.volunteercenterofracine.org.
