Community Newsletter: Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.

All in-house volunteering programs through the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. (VCRC) continue due to courageous, safe and dedicated volunteers.
The 260 Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) volunteers recorded more than 15,000 hours of service.
MyRIDE drivers gave 3,012 rides to seniors, contributed 1,218 hours and drove 19,473 miles. The center also added a delivery service for seniors — anything that can be pre-paid can be picked up with curbside delivery.
SkillBank
The SkillBank program, which connects seniors with handy people who complete minor repairs around the home, helped 522 seniors last year.
File of Life
To date, VCRC has donated 1,595 File of Life packets. File of Life packets for seniors list medical information, doctor contact information and other pertinent medical statistics. It is kept on the refrigerator for emergency services personal to find if called to the home, or for caregivers to bring to a doctor’s office.
Youth Volunteer Council
The Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) program created many virtual activities, donation drives, and outdoor volunteer opportunities allowing 81 youth to complete 485 hours of service last summer and fall. Among activities was a Halloween costume parade for Ridgewood Care Center residents.
These programs continue to operate and volunteers are always needed. To learn more about becoming a volunteer, call the Volunteer Center at 262-886-9612 or go to volunteercenterofracine.org.
Nominations wanted
The annual volunteer recognition event called “Volunteers are Heroes” will be held as an online event this year, but with a twist. The public is invited to nominate volunteers and then the public will be asked to visit the VCRC website and vote for those they feel are the most deserving for volunteer recognition. The winner in each category will be presented at an online gala from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 23.
A volunteer should only be nominated in one category and there is no cost to make a nomination. The first five volunteers per category will be accepted.
To nominate a volunteer, go to volunteerracine.org and click on “Nominate a Volunteer.” Download a nomination form and send completed form to to Michelle Ortwein, executive director, via email at mortwein@volunteerracine.org. People can also stop by the Volunteer Center, 6216 Washington Ave., to pick up a form or call 262-886-9612 to have a form mailed. Applications are due by March 26.
Each candidate will receive a Volunteer Center branded hat and mask. The winners will also be invited to attend next year’s gala with a guest at no charge.