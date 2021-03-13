Community Newsletter: Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.

These programs continue to operate and volunteers are always needed. To learn more about becoming a volunteer, call the Volunteer Center at 262-886-9612 or go to volunteercenterofracine.org.

Nominations wanted

The annual volunteer recognition event called “Volunteers are Heroes” will be held as an online event this year, but with a twist. The public is invited to nominate volunteers and then the public will be asked to visit the VCRC website and vote for those they feel are the most deserving for volunteer recognition. The winner in each category will be presented at an online gala from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 23.

A volunteer should only be nominated in one category and there is no cost to make a nomination. The first five volunteers per category will be accepted.

To nominate a volunteer, go to volunteerracine.org and click on “Nominate a Volunteer.” Download a nomination form and send completed form to to Michelle Ortwein, executive director, via email at mortwein@volunteerracine.org. People can also stop by the Volunteer Center, 6216 Washington Ave., to pick up a form or call 262-886-9612 to have a form mailed. Applications are due by March 26.