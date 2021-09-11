Community Newsletter: Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.

RACINE — Throughout the pandemic, volunteers continue to participate in rewarding activities.
The Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) program at the Volunteer Center logged 600 hours of service this past summer. Sixty youth participated and completed 16 projects at 10 different organizations.
Youth generally went to one location for a week at a time, though some projects also occurred on Saturdays. During the school year, youth created door decorations and birthday cards for seniors isolating in senior care centers to offer cheer. They also built puzzles for Toys for Tots to make sure all the pieces are there before giving them to kids. The Youth Advisory Board met entirely via Zoom this past year. Youth adjust well and are generous with their time. To find out more about activities for youth, contact team leader Sarah Webb at 262-886-9612 or via email, teamleader@volunteerracine.org.
Safety first
By now, we all have spent considerable time finding ways to complete activities risk-free. The Volunteer Center has adapted volunteerism with safety protocols in mind — wearing masks and social distancing being the two most prominent. Volunteers in the MyRide program are no exception. Requirements now include drivers and riders wearing masks and for riders to sit in the back seat to comply with social distancing protocols. Delivery services have been added to the program for anything that can be pre-paid and then picked up and delivered curbside.
The Volunteer Center continues to partner with other agencies such as the Kenosha Racine Community Action Agency delivering their food baskets to seniors in the community. Good drivers are always needed. Contact Jenni Chap att 262-886-9612 or jchap@volutneerracine.org.
SkillBank
SkillBank has been very busy this summer as seniors catch up on small house repairs and chores delayed due to lockdown conditions. This includes mostly outdoor activities as participants continue to comply with safety protocols. To learn more, contact Terri Benner at 262-886-9612 or email tbenner@volunteerracine.org.
Interim director
Michael O’Brien, formerly a Volunteer Center Board member, has taken the interim AmeriCorps Seniors (RSVP) director position for the time being. To learn more about volunteering through America’s largest volunteer network, call O’Brien at 262-886-9612, ext. 109, or email mike.obrien@volunteerracine.org.
Many agencies are ramping up their volunteer activities especially those that can be conducted outdoors while the weather holds. To learn more, visit the database on the website at https://volunteerracine.galaxydigital.com.