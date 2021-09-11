Community Newsletter: Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc.

Dear Mr. Dad: My wife is due any day, and until a week or so ago, everything was going incredibly smoothly. She and I took classes, and we both read your book "The Expectant Father" (which she liked better than most of the pregnancy books written for women). The pregnancy has been uneventful, and the baby is doing great. But one night, I woke up in a cold sweat, worrying like crazy about, well, everything, like my wife getting sick or something going wrong during the delivery or any number of other things. The weird thing is that while I'm lying there in bed unable to sleep, my wife is sleeping like a baby. I feel silly asking any of my friends about this. Is this kind of anxiety common among dads-to-be?