Community Newsletter: UW-Extension

Do you know of a youth who is curious about or interested in government? Racine County is accepting nominations for the Youth in Governance program that gives youth the opportunity to contribute their voice to community issues and concerns and develop their confidence, independence, leadership skills and civic knowledge by serving on one of five County Board committees. To participate students must:
- Be a Racine County resident and a high school freshman, sophomore or junior at the time of application
- Have a GPA of 2.5 or greater
- Be able to attend the monthly meetings
- Be able to attend the orientation, mentor/mentee meeting, and the bus tours of Racine County
Nominations are due by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. Nominated youth will receive a letter and application materials. To nominate a youth online, go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu.
Join Racine County 4-H
4-H empowers young people to be leaders who have confidence, work well with others, overcome challenges and stick with a job until it gets done. Youth who belong to 4-H participate in educational, hands-on learning projects, work in partnership with adult volunteers, develop life skills and serve their communities.
4-H members choose from more than 70 different projects that span from archery to photography and robotics to swine. As a 4-H member, youth will learn and socialize with friends at club meetings, project meetings, recreational activities, camps, fairs, conferences and more. Youth in 5-year-old kindergarten through one year past high school graduation can join 4-H.
Adult volunteers are needed as chaperones and leaders in the more than 70 project areas. Volunteers do not need to be a parent of a 4-H member. For information on joining 4-H, visit https://racine.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development.
Program for parents
Here is a program for parents and caregivers:
- “Understanding Temperament,” 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, via Zoom. Participants will learn to recognize the strengths of “spirited” children and strategies that are helpful based on the child’s temperament.
Registration is required. Interpretation available upon request. Contact Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 262-767-2918 or pam.wedig-kirsch@wisc.edu.
Rent Smart workshops
Rent Smart helps tenants understand their rights and responsibilities to have a successful rental experience. Each series has seven, one-hour sessions. Workshops are free and held virtually on Zoom. To register, visit https://go.wisc.edu/Rentsmartregister. Sessions are in November, January and February.
Ward is area director
Terri Ward is the new area director for UW-Madison’s Division of Extension in Racine and Kenosha counties. She provides leadership to the team of faculty and staff who collaborate with local businesses, governments, and non-profits; connecting people and organizations to knowledge and resources that solve real world problems.
Among her many interests are the processes of learning and teaching in all contexts, and how those influence peoples’ lives. Ward is passionate about the Wisconsin Idea, that the walls of the university are the borders of the state. Prior to this, Ward was the administrator for Extension’s FoodWIse nutrition education program in both counties for seven years, leveraging federal funds to improve the health of local residents. Ward succeeds Bev Baker who retired from the position in May.
Want to learn more?
Extension Racine County offers a variety of virtual programs for individuals and families. Programs are held regularly in the areas of parenting and financial education, 4-H and youth development, nutrition, horticulture and agriculture. Check the Extension website for the latest information on programs at https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call the office at 262-767-2929.