4-H empowers young people to be true leaders by providing experiences to learn by doing.
True leaders are young people who have confidence, work well with others, overcome challenges and stick with a job until it gets done. As the nation’s largest youth development organization, youth participate in hands-on projects such as citizenship, communication, health, science and agriculture side by side with knowledgeable adults. Youth in 5-year-old kindergarten through one year past high school graduation can join 4-H.
Adult volunteers provide supportive mentoring to the 4-H youth. Adult volunteers are needed in the more than 70 different project areas, such as photography, robotics or swine, but also in a more general capacity for roles such as chaperones and leadership development. You do not have to be a parent of a 4-H member to be a volunteer.
To join Racine County 4-H as a youth member or adult volunteer, visit http://wi.4honline.com to create a profile. For information on community clubs in Racine County, visit the Racine County UW-Extension website, find us on Facebook or call the office.
FoodWIse
UW-Extension FoodWIse offers a free nine-lesson interactive series for parents called “Eating Smart — Being Active” (ESBA). Participants acquire new cooking skills, gain tips for saving money, learn food safety, engage in physical activity and receive free lesson-focused items to use at home.
Lessons can be hosted by community centers, places of worship, social service centers, healthcare agencies or schools. An ideal size for a group is between four to 12 consisting of parents, guardians or childcare workers. Childcare workers completing the series receive 16 continuing education hours with The Registry. To host an ESBA series, contact the Racine FoodWIse office at 262-635-6824.
Positive Solutions Workshop
Parents, are you looking for new ways to respond to your child’s challenging behaviors? Do you need ideas on how to help your child to follow directions and household rules? Do you want to create a positive relationship with your child? If you answered “yes,” then the Positive Solutions workshop series is for you.
The workshops help parents of young children learn strategies to promote positive behavior. Parents attend six workshops that focus on different topics each week. Children are invited to participate in child activities in a child care setting during the workshops. Workshops are free and include a light meal. The next workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 4-Feb. 8, at the Racine Early Education Center, 2015 Franklin St.
Spring into Gardening
The 13th annual “Spring into Gardening” event will take place on Saturday, March 9, at Westosha Central High School in Paddock Lake. The day will begin with keynote speaker Melinda Myers sharing a presentation on “Garden Trends” followed by three breakout sessions of the attendee’s choice. Garden related session topics include plant diseases, jumping worms, canning and preserving, spring wildflowers and many more. The registration fee of $40 (includes boxed lunch) is due Feb. 22. The event brochure is on the Racine County UW-Extension website.
Family Resource Directory
The 2018 Racine County Family Resource Directory and its companion brochure, Quick List: Resources for Families are now available. The directory focuses on community resources for families with children under age 18. Topics include abuse and neglect, child care, youth programs, mental health, crisis intervention, disability services, education, employment assistance, financial resources, food and nutrition, health, housing, legal, military and veterans, parenting, transportation and utility assistance. Racine County UW-Extension in collaboration with Racine County Human Services compiles the Directory and Quick List, which are available online at Racine County UW-Extension’s website.
For information on all Racine County UW-Extension programming, go to http://racine.uwex.edu or call the office at 262-767-2929.
