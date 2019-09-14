4-H empowers young people to learn by doing through participating in hands-on projects such as citizenship, communication, health, science and agriculture. Youth in 5-year-old kindergarten through one year past high school graduation can join 4-H.
Adult volunteers are needed in the more than 70 different project areas and in a more general capacity for roles such as chaperones and leadership development. A person does not have to be a parent of a 4-H member to be a volunteer.
For more information about how to join Racine County 4-H as a youth member or adult volunteer, go to racine.extension.wisc.edu or contact the UW-Extension office.
Employer Expo
The second Southeast Wisconsin Re-Entry Employment Expo will provide regional employers with an opportunity to learn more about hiring and retaining individuals with histories of incarceration. The Re-Entry Expo’s primary purpose is to acquaint employers with agencies that provide access to work-ready formerly incarcerated candidates. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the SC Johnson iMet Center (Gateway Technical College), 2320 Renaissance Blvd, Sturtevant.
As area employers continue to struggle to find qualified workers to fill positions, those who have returned to the region after incarceration can provide an untapped talent resource. UW-Extension, as a co-sponsor, will be on hand to direct employers to federal and state resources such as workplace bonding and tax credits. This is a free, drop-in networking event. Registration is recommended but not required at re-entryexpo2019.eventbrite.com.
Spirited child workshop
Is your child perceptive, intense, sensitive, persistent, energetic or expressive? If so, you may have a “spirited” child. UW-Extension will host the workshop, “Thriving with Your Spirited Child,” from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Ives Grove Auditorium, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville. The workshop will help parents and caregivers of young children better understand the role temperament plays in shaping personality; identify strengths and challenges of each temperament; and learn strategies to help caregivers better anticipate how the child will react and respond more effectively. The workshop is free for parents and $15 for child care providers wishing to receive registry credit. To register, contact the UW-Extension office.
Positive Solutions
Parents, are you looking for new ways to respond to your child’s challenging behaviors? Do you need ideas on how to help your child to follow directions and household rules? Do you want to create a positive relationship with your child? If you answered “yes,” then the Positive Solutions workshop series is for you.
The workshops help parents of young children learn strategies to promote positive behavior. Parents attend six workshops that focus on different topics each week. Children are invited to participate in supervised activities during the workshops. There is no fee for the workshop and a light meal is included. Upcoming workshop series will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 15-Nov. 19, at Acelero Learning Center, 1032 Grand Ave. Call 262-767-2918 or email pam.wedig-kirsch@wisc.edu for more information and to register.
Youth in Governance
Nominations for Youth in Governance are now being accepted. The program gives youth the opportunity to contribute their voice to community issues and concerns and develop their confidence, independence and leadership skills while serving on one of five Racine County Board committees for an entire year. To participate, students must be a Racine County resident; a high school freshman, sophomore, or junior at the time of application; have a GPA of 2.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale, and be able to attend meetings typically held once or twice per month.
Adults from youth serving organizations can obtain a nomination form online at racine.uwex.edu. Youth who are nominated will receive a letter and application materials. Nomination forms are due by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13.
For information on all UW-Extension Racine County programing, go to racine.extension.wisc.edu or call the office at 262-767-2929.
